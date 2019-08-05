Just when you thought you were melting from the summer heat, Cardi B shared this video of Kulture and her famous dad.

The rapper's 1-year-old daughter has stolen the spotlight yet again, this time in an adorable video with her father, Offset. In the clip Cardi shared on Instagram Sunday, the Migos star is holding his baby and sweetly trying to style his youngster's hair while she hilariously pushes his hand away. "That Dad Life .. Is The Best," Kid the Wiz commented.

With Dora the Explorer playing in the background, you can't help but think the stars really are just like us. Meanwhile, the "Bodak Yellow" star could be heard commenting about her daughter's 'do. "Well at least I did the ponytails," she captioned the post.