Britney Spears' Sons Are So Grown Up That You Have to See the Picture to Believe It

Mon., Aug. 5, 2019

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, Jayden Federline

Oops, we blinked and Britney Spears' sons are not little boys, not yet grown men.

Early Monday morning, the superstar took to Instagram to share snaps from her weekend at Disneyland with kids Sean Preston Federline, 13, and Jayden James Federline, 12. And let's just say they're so big and it's driving us crazy how time flies.

"Great time at Disneyland today .... but I don't remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!!" Britney captioned a series of photos. "Geeez .... anyhow my boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!"

The family outing comes just weeks after Britney fueled engagement rumors with longtime love Sam Asghari. While walking the red carpet together at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the 37-year-old pop star wore an eyebrow-raising diamond ring on that finger. "Our first premiere," she later gushed on Instagram

But Britney doesn't need some bling to know she's found her rock in Sam

"Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now," a source previously shared with E! News, adding that Sam had been "very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better."

Of course, her sons⁠—who shares with ex Kevin Federline—also keep her grounded and happy.

As she's previously raved, "My kids come first, always. There is nothing more rewarding that being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men."

 

