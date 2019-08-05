Zendaya Drops New Version of "All for Us" for Euphoria Season Finale

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 5:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zendaya

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Zendaya had a big surprise for Euphoria fans on Sunday.

In honor of the season finale, the 22-year-old actress dropped a new version of the song "All for Us." Labrinth originally released the track back in July.

Zendaya also took a moment to reflect on the HBO hit's first season and express her appreciation for the cast and crew.

"I have a lot to say, and I don't know how to get it out, or even process these last eight weeks but I'll try," the Rue Bennett character wrote on Instagram. "I'm so grateful for this show. For the beautiful family I've gained from it, for the self-discovery and purpose I've found in it, and the people that we've been able to connect with and speak to through it. We spent months, hard months, pouring ourselves into something we love, and it was an honor to have done so beside so many insanely talented, extraordinary people. From my brilliant cast mates, H&MU, costume design, cinematographers, ADs, producers, the whole crew, each of you have inspired me and pushed me to be better [every day]. Sam, thank you for trusting me with the most honest parts of yourself and bringing Rue into my life, for both of you, I'm forever grateful. Alright I could do this forever. But you get the idea, I'm thankful for a lot. And also for all of you out there for receiving our work with an open heart. Can't wait to do it all again! With all this being said, the finale episode eight tonight."

Watch

Necessary Realness: Euphoric for Zendaya

During her interview for Vogue's 73 Questions, Zendaya described her role on the show as the "most exciting, exhausting but fulfilling thing" she's ever done. It looks like fans will be seeing more of the show, too. Back in July, HBO announced that the drama series has been renewed for a second season. However, season two's release date has yet to be revealed.

 

Until then, check out the video to hear the new version of "All for Us."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zendaya , Music , HBO , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.