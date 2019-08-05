The Rookie actress Afton Williamson announced she would not be returning to the ABC series for its second season.

She co-starred on the police drama with Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil. Showrunner Alexi Hawley, ABC Studios and Entertainment One are also attached to the project.

On Sunday, Williamson shared the news about her departure in a lengthy Instagram post. In her caption, she claimed she experienced sexual harassment and racial discrimination on the TV series.

"I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth," she began her social media caption. "Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept."

Afton alleges things "escalated" during the show's wrap-party, where she claims she was sexually assaulted. She said her sexual harassment claims were "reported directly" to the "showrunner/EP" but it was "not reported to HR as promised."