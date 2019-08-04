After 15 years, Supernatural is ending. And it's going to be a real ending.

"We're looking at this as a true ending," executive producer Andrew Dabb said at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "And in a true ending, people can't keep coming back over and over…They're going to be facing life or death…This time it's for real."

But that doesn't mean you've seen the last of the Winchester brothers.

"I think they'll continue to move forward, but this is just a long journey that I don't think is ever going to be over. I think we're just going to go away for a while. How long? I don't know," Jensen Ackles said from the panel.