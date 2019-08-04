Brody Jenner appears to be moving on quickly from his split from partner Kaitlynn Carter.

The 35-year-old Hills: New Beginnings was spotted in Las Vegas on Saturday, with some female guests. During the day, he performed a DJ gig at TAO Beach, and later that night, he was spotted at a different club with a friend and two women, E! News has learned.

"Brody is wasting no time embracing the single life," a source said. "Brody and a buddy of his were walking around the MGM Grand casino smiling and enjoying the people-watching as they made their way to a restaurant inside the hotel for dinner. Around 2:30 a.m., Brody and his friend arrived at Hakkasan Nightclub, along with two girls who joined them."