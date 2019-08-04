by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 10:47 AM
What breakup?
Lili Reinhart took to Instagram on Saturday night to post a love poem for her boyfriend and Riverdale co-star Cole Sprousefor his 27th birthday, more than a week after they seemingly debunked split rumors.
"I tried to find a poem that I could send to you / Because my words were failing me," the actress wrote, alongside a photo of the actor smoking while sitting at a table. "But I searched and found nothing that did you justice / All of these love poems can't get it right / No one else's words could ever fit / They haven't known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse."
Lili, 22, also trolled Cole by posting on her Instagram Story a photo of him with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse at the March premiere of her beau's film Five Feet Apart. Cole is mostly cropped out of the pic. The actress had also accompanied him to the event.
"Happy birthday baby" she wrote.
Two weeks ago, a source told E! News that Lili and Cole had recently broken up after two years of dating.
Days later, the two posted on Instagram a joint photo of them embracing, seen in their W magazine cover story.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images / Instagram / Lili Reinhart
Lili wrote, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s--t."
Cole wrote, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids," Lili also tweeted at the time. "And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my ass."
