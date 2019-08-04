Longtime Batman Actor, Black Lightning Characters Join The CW's Crisis Crossover

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 9:42 AM

Black Lightning

CW

Batman and Black Lightning are coming to The CW's Crisis.

As revealed at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover will span five episodes across to quarters and feature characters from Black Lightning in their first-ever Arrowverse crossover and Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne from the future.

Longtime DC Comics fans will recognize Conroy—he voiced the title role in Batman: The Animated Series, as well as several key animated projects and video games, including Batman Beyond, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and Batman: The Killing Joke. He'll appear in person during the event, not just voice.

The Crisis crossover kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 8 with Supergirl at 8 p.m., continuing on Monday, Dec. 9 with Batwoman at 8 p.m. and The Flash at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The crossover concludes on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. with Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m. on Tues., Jan. 14.

At the 2019 TCA, The CW also announced CW Seed has acquired the rights to the Emmy-nominated Schitt's Creek.

