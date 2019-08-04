by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 8:17 AM
Happy birthday, Meghan Markle!
The Duchess of Sussex turned 38 on Sunday, which marks her first birthday as a mom. The mother of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor received sweet birthday tributes from her husband Prince Harry and the royal family, including his brother-in-law Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.
"'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H," read a quote attributed to Harry on his and Meghan's @SussexRoyal Instagram page.
The 34-year-old shared a photo of his wife wearing a blue Veronica Beard dress during their official trip to Tonga last October, which took place just after they announced they were expecting their first child. Meghan gave birth to their son Archie three months ago.
On the Instagram page of Kensington Palace, which represents 37-year-old William and Kate, a photo of the Cambridges and the Sussexes walking together with the princes' father Prince Charlesoutside a 2018 Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham was posted.
"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! [red balloon emoji]" the post read.
The outing had come amid growing reports of tension between the couples.
That later escalated to feud rumors, which have never been confirmed but have been fueled by Harry and Meghan's surprising move from their home next door to his brother and sister-in-law to the more isolated Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle, the creation of their own royal household separate from Kensington Palace, and their split from the joint royal charity the four had been a part of together.
Many also criticized the Sussexes recently for the way they publicly wished William and Kate's eldest child Prince George a happy sixth birthday on Instagram—in a comment rather than in a separate post, and without using his name.
However, many think the feud rumors about the couples have been squashed by recent joint appearances by the four and their kids.
On Sunday, Meghan also received a public birthday tribute from Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Photos of the two with the duchess were posted on the official Instagram of their Clarence House household.
"A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex," the post read.
The official Royal Family account also paid tribute to Meghan, with a post showing her and Harry at a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox baseball game in London in late June.
"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex," the post read. "The Duchess was born on this day in 1981."
