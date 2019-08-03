Spencer Pratt and his crystal ball were on to something.

On Friday, news broke that Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter decided to call it quits for good. Making things even more shocking about their split, a source told E! News the two weren't technically married during their June 2018 ceremony in Indonesia. "Kaitlynn pressured Brody into marriage, although it was never legal," our insider shared.

Now, Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag are opening up about their The Hills: New Beginnings co-stars and their tumultuous relationship. Speaking on their Make Speidi Famous Again podcast, the crystal aficionado recalls feeling like Brody needed his help with his marriage.

"I'm not surprised," Pratt said of co-stars' break up. "I feel like I said it, maybe it hasn't aired yet, but that he almost was like a hostage. It felt like he was trying to tell me, 'Get me out. Get me out.'"