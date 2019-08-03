A$AP Rocky has returned to his native United States after spending a month in jail in Sweden, while a verdict in his assault case looms.

A private plane carrying the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his associates left Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Friday and landed at Los Angeles International Airport late that night, according to L.A. TV stations reported.

Rocky and two of his friends were detained by police on July 3 in Sweden in connection with a street brawl and charged with assault. They are accused of beating a 19-year-old man outside a fast food eatery in Stockholm on June 30. Rocky pleaded not guilty and said he acted in self-defense.

On Friday, following a three-day trial, the men were released. A Swedish judge said they were free to leave the country ahead of his verdict due on Aug. 14, a ruling that in Sweden often points to an acquittal or a sentence that is less than the time that defendants have already served, according to Reuters.