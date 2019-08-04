Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith just took a major step in their relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, The Affair star and the up-and-coming actress obtained a marriage license on Friday, Aug. 2.

The husband and wife-to-be appeared to be picking up the paperwork at a courthouse in Beverly Hills.

Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 31, were first romantically linked in Nov. 2018. While they've yet to disclose too many details about their relationship, the stars aren't afraid to get cozy in public.

Prior to his relationship with the Queen & Slim actress, Joshua enjoyed a brief relationship with television personality Alyssa Julya Smith. He famously dated Diane Kruger for upwards of 10 years before their split in 2016.