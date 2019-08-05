It's a new season of testing the waters for Americans and their foreigner loves. Yep, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back for a third season.

This season, there are two past participants back trying to make things work from worlds away. There's Angela, who is still with Michael, and Darcey, who is done with Jesse and ready to give Tom, her British paramour, a shot. But the newcomers to the show, that's where the drama seems to be.

Like Rebecca, a 47-year-old private investigator from Georgia. She's been married three times, once to a Moroccan man on a spousal visa, and has three kids and grandkids. When viewers meet her, she's on the job. "I love busting the cheaters," she says. And she did that in her own life too.