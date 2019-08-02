Go Inside Matthew Perry's $35 Million Los Angeles Penthouse

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 1:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Matthew Perry, Real Estate, Home

NBC; Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth

Want to live like Matthew Perry

While it's not the Friends apartment in New York, the Chandler Bing character is selling his penthouse in Los Angeles. It could be yours, too—for a cool $35 million, that is. 

Compared to a "floating palace," the home occupies the entire 40th floor of the luxury building. While it doesn't contain a Magna Doodle on the front door, it does have eight bathrooms and four bedrooms. The master suite alone features a fireplace, a seating area and large closets.

According to the Compass listing, the 9,290-square-foot space also includes a high-end kitchen, a "grand" living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a "plush" screening room. If that's not enough, fans can also take in the city and ocean views from the penthouse's four massive terraces. Residents can also enjoy several amenities, including a pool, gym, movie theater and even private wine storage.

Watch

Friends' Ross & Monica Gellar's Mom Settles Break Debate

To see more of the luxurious space, check out the gallery below.

Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Penthouse

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass

A "Mansion in the Sky"

We can see where the penthouse gets its name.

Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Penthouse

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass

Plenty of Space

According to Compass, architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano worked on this place to create a "stunning palette of textures and colors that are both contemporary and classic."

Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Penthouse

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass

A High-End Kitchen

You can invite all of your "Friends" over for dinner with this kitchen.

Article continues below

Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Penthouse

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass

Room for Fun and Games

Anyone up for a round of pool?

Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Penthouse

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass

Movie Night

You can binge watch all of your favorite shows in this screening room.

Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Penthouse

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass

Morning Views

Who wouldn't want to wake up to this view every morning?

Article continues below

Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Penthouse

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass

City Skyline

What a sight!

Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Penthouse

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass

L.A. Lights

You can catch some gorgeous sunsets in the City of Angels.

Happy house hunting!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Matthew Perry , Real Estate , Friends , Home , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.