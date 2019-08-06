We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who run the (Instagram) world? Influencers! It's no secret that this elite group of non-celeb super influencers have taken over Instagram and turned it into a shopping mecca. Whether you love them or hate them, you can't deny the power they have in today's social sphere. With each drop of their collections, they rake in millions of dollars a day. Fashion critics and magazines have been quick to discount them in this cutthroat world, but these bloggers turned entrepreneurs have turned their everyday street style into full-blown business ventures.

You may have heard the names Danielle Bernstein aka weworewhat, Alexa Chung and Aimee Song, but did you know these women created multimillion-dollar clothing brands using social media platforms? Jeanne Damas of Rouje even got her start at age 13. Talk about #BOSSBABES.