As Saoirse continued, she explained how she experienced the symptoms of depression through her sophomore year. While she said the depression "rarely came around" that summer, shortly before her junior year, she said someone she "knew and loved broke serious sexual boundaries with me." While she did not name the person, Saoirse said she pretended it had not happened and attempted suicide when it "all became too much." She received treatment for depression during her junior year and returned to school for her senior year.

However, Saoirse said she was left feeling "very much alone" as a result of the lack of information about her absence at school. "I didn't care that students thought that I had left because of an eating disorder, or that I had been bullied, but it concerned me that my teachers and advisors didn't know what I had been going through. Even though it was helpful for me to discuss my struggles with all of those important people in my life, it was still uncomfortable, and it was hard for me to take the initiative," she wrote.

"In the future, I hope that the Health Center reaches out to students before they return from medical leave in order to discuss how the school can make their adjustment back to Deerfield less difficult. If they had reached out to me, I would have let them know that I wanted my circumstances shared with my teachers and advisors before I returned to campus; this would have made my transition back a lot easier."