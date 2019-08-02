What's more surprising than coming face-to-face with a Demogorgon? Having the entire cast of Stranger Things pop up when you least expect it.

Ahead of the July 4 launch of Stranger Things season three, the entire cast surprised some of their biggest fans and Netflix was there to capture it all as part of the streamer's new video series Crashers. The new series features super-fans of Netflix content getting the ultimate surprise, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery and the rest of the Hawkins crew.