How Naomi Watts Prepared for the Game of Thrones Prequel

When Naomi Watts was approached about starring in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, she knew nothing, Jon Snow.

It was revealed in October that the 50-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was cast as a lead in the new project, which is rumored to be titled Bloodmoon, and is set to play a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." The prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in May to mixed reviews.

"I didn't start watching until I was approached about this job," Watts told NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine, PorterEdit, in a cover interview posted on Friday. "But my brother [photographer Ben Watts], who is heavily into it, told me, 'Under no circumstances are you going to turn this down.'"

Watts said she tore through the first seven seasons in three months and "was in—hook, line and sinker." She knows that the show will boost her public profile, and told PorterEdit, "I still have fears about that. I don't really know what to prepare for."

The actress just finished filming the Game of Thrones prequel's pilot episode, the outlet reported. The project is based on a story by George R. R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels inspired Game of Thrones, and fellow writer Jane Goldman. None of the characters in the books and original series will appear in the new project. However, Martin has said that the Starks, the White Walkers and direwolves and mammoths will be featured.