All in all, she's just ready to marry the love of her life.

"We just connect in a certain way," she says—adding that the two are at an age and place in their careers where they're "just ready for each other." "My journey with Bryan has been surreal, in the sense that I never, coming onto the show, thought I would meet a Bryan. When I met him I just thought 'Oh, he's cute.' We had this banter. But then just hearing, ‘Oh, I'm 37 and I have a career,' and I'm like, ‘Wait, no, guys like you aren't supposed to come on this season.' So, it's just been a really beautiful surprise."

As Bachelor Nation will recall, Lindsay met Abasolo on the 13th season of The Bachelorette. The two fell in love and the chiropractor from Miami proposed with a stunning Neil Lane ring. Now, it's almost time for the big day!

"It's going to be very, very relaxed," wedding planner Michael Russo tells E! News. "There's no around it. It's just super, super relaxed—so tropical chic."

So, who does Lindsay want to be the next Bachelor?

"We've seen Peter [Weber] before, whatever season we're on. We've had 20 Peters. We've never had a Mike [Johnson]," she says. "Mike is fantastic. He checks all the boxes, and I know, personally, my friend is good friends with him from college. He's really, really good friends with him from college. So, I'm totally rooting for Mike. I think he's the best pick. I'd have to pick him."