11 Unique Gifts to Celebrate Your Sisters and Best Friends

by Katherine Riley | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 3:30 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sisterhood comes in many forms. Sisters can be our best friends, and our best friends are our soul sisters. So when National Friendship Day and National Sisters Day both fall on the same day, you know we need to celebrate!

With that in mind, we rounded up an array of gifts—some thoughtful, some though-provoking—to give to the women who support you, challenge you and make you laugh like no other. 

Alex and Ani Soul Sister Charm Bangle

For the kindred spirits in your life, this expandable bracelet features a yin yang-inspired design adorned with Swarovski crystals and is available in gold or silver finish.

$32 Alex and Ani
Nadri Sentimental Sister Necklace

This sweet necklace features a delicate chain and a single crystal to dot the "i."

$50 Nordstrom
Nevertheless, She Persisted Puzzle

Inspire your fellow fierce femmes with this puzzle featuring beautiful illustrations of some of history's most empowering women.

$18 Uncommon Goods
Thank You For Your Part In My Journey Necklace

This necklace is a touching tribute to anyone who has helped you along your way.

$55 Uncommon Goods
You Think You Know Me Game

This game is perfect as a party icebreaker or bonding with your bestie on a road trip.

$30 Uncommon Goods
Alex and Ani Sister Charm Bangle and Votive Candle Gift Box

Treat your sister to a bracelet and a candle, infused with scents of Southern magnolia, apple skin and red oak.

$40 Alex and Ani
I'll Be There For You: Life According to Friends Book

Can't quite afford to the famous Pottery Barn Apothecary Table for your friends? Buy them this coffee table book!

$16 Urban Outfitters
Alex and Ani Best Friends Set of 2 Necklaces

Upgrade your old-school BeFri StEnds necklaces with this more modern, expandable design, available in silver or gold finish.

$64 Alex and Ani
Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Book

This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your best pal is the bomb.

$9 Amazon
Alex and Ani Big and Little Dipper Set of 2 Bracelets

This sweet set benefits the mentorship mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. 

$52 Alex and Ani
Knock Knock What I Love about You, Sister Book

Another cute book to fill in the blanks the way only a sister can.

$10 Amazon
