Regrets, Eric Dane has had very few.

The actor says so in a new interview with Glamour, which delves into his controversial role on HBO's Euphoria and how it compares to the real demons he's faced in his personal life.

"I understand what it's like to lead a double life," Dane explained, referring to the stark differences between his character's suburban dad persona and what really goes on behind closed doors. "To have secrets and to have to live keeping those secrets from people.

The Grey's Anatomy star explained, "I've certainly had my struggles with alcoholism, drug addiction, mental health, and I know what it's like to have to put up a facade and have an external experience not match the internal experience. I felt like that was my strongest asset in trying to articulate what the guy's going through."

In 2011, Dane entered rehab after developing an addiction to painkillers he was taking for a sports injury. Six years later, the star stepped away from TNT's The Last Ship to treat his depression.