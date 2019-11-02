Survivor's Oldest Contestant Rudy Boesch Dead at 91

Rudy Boesch, a fan-favorite competitor of season one of Survivor and the franchise's oldest contestant, has died at the age of 91.

The UDT/SEAL Association announced the death of the reality star and U.S. Navy vet on Saturday.

"It is with a broken heart that we inform you that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night," the group said on Instagram. "Master Chief was a legend in the SEAL and Special Operations community. Rudy proudly served our Nation from 1944-1990 and his impact on so many individuals continues today. Please join us in respecting his family's wishes of privacy until we can release more details. God Speed Rudy!"

Boesch had battled Alzheimer's disease for years prior to his death, People reported. His death was preceded by the passing of his wife Marjorie Thomas in 2008. The two were married for 53 years and shared three children.

Boesch had finished in third on the inaugural season of Survivor: Borneo in 2000 when he was 72 years old.

"I was the most popular," he said in an interview posted on the Marine Corps website in 2004.