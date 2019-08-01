Ed Sheeran Is Heartbroken Over the Death of His Cat Graham

Ed Sheeran is facing a heartbreaking loss.

The Grammy winner's cat Graham has died. The star took to social media to pay tribute to the late feline on Instagram with a snap of his furry friend on a guitar. In lieu of words, the star captioned the photo with a single broken heart emoji.

Liberty Shaw revealed online that Graham was tragically hit by a car. Shaw took care of the cat with Sheeran's manager, Stuart Camp, when the performer was away.

"Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car," Shaw wrote. "We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun. #Babybaboo."