Ryan Lochte is diving head first into the world of competitive swimming, 14-months after being banned from competing.

Fans of the Olympic gold-medalist will recall that the father-of-two was banned for receiving an IV infusion that wasn't required as part of "hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations." While USADA authorities would've been none the wiser about the violation, he outed himself by sharing a photo of the medical procedure on his Instagram.

It was during this break from the sport, that Lochte decided to seek treatment for alcohol abuse. He checked into a treatment center for about six weeks in the fall of 2018.

Fast forward 14-months later and the swimmer has learned a lot about himself. "I think it was getting to a point in my life where I needed to change," he explained to reporters following the U.S. National Championships.