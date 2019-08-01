The Duggar family is about to get a little bigger!

John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Burnett are expecting their first child. The Counting On couple announced the happy news on Thursday.

"We are on Cloud nine about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world," they told E! News in a statement. "It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life, and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!"

The TV stars also shared a photo of themselves riding in a helicopter and holding up a onesie with the words "Baby Passenger On Board" across the front.

As fans will recall, the two entered a courtship in June 2018 and announced their engagement a month later. The dynamic duo then tied the knot in November of that year. The wedding was televised, and fans watched the pair share their first kiss.