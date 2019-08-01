Attention, Stylers! You can now smell just like your favorite singer, Harry Styles.

The One Direction member, who stars in Gucci's new Mémoire d'une Odeur fragrance campaign, is opening up about his collaboration with the fashion house. In rare new interview, Styles, 25, talks to Dazed about how a scent can lead to a "triggering of memories."

"I like a fragrance that has some emotion behind it," Styles shares. "The triggering of memories from smell is really strong for everyone. My mother has always worn the same perfume. It smells like roman candles and jasmine. So like anytime I smell it, I feel like a kid again. I feel like everyone has those."