How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is getting the TV treatment. Well, the series treatment. The fan-favorite movie starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey is in development at Quibi, the forthcoming mobile-focused streaming platform.

Written by Guy Branum, the series version of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a glib young online writer and an oversexed advertising executive, both looking to prove they're capable of being in a monogamous relationship. But they soon discover that staying in a relationship is harder than it looks. So, yeah, very similar to the movie which also followed a writer and an advertising exec.