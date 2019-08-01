When it comes to the Internet, actions may just speak louder than words.

It's no secret that YouTube star James Charles really wants to do a collaboration video with Millie Bobby Brown.

So perhaps it's only fitting that when the Stranger Things star went on Instagram Live last month, James decided to watch and make a request.

"Millie, let's film a makeup video & talk abt season 3 hehe," he wrote. When the comment appeared on the screen, the Stranger Things star appeared to make a face that convinced fans she's not a fan of the idea.

"Millie Bobby Brown's reaction to James Charles offering to do her make up on instagram live is simply hilarious," one user wrote on Twitter. Another follower asked, "Can we all stop this drama to take a moment on how Millie Bobby Brown ignored James Charles' request for a collab?"