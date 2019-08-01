Awkwafina is a woman of many aliases.

Born Nora Lum, the 31-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actress, comedy star and rapper adopted her stage name when she was a teenager.

"When I was 15 or 16, I thought the name 'Awkwafina' was great, hilarious. I never thought anyone would ever call me that," she said on Vogue's "73 Questions" segment. Cut to now, where everyone calls me that. So that's good."

And at Starbucks, she apparently doesn't make it easy for the baristas; She told Vogue she uses a totally different name all together, one most people would not be able to spell off-hand even if they were familiar with the actress in question, especially amid the noise of the coffee machines.

"I like putting 'Michelle Pfeiffer," Awkwafina said. "All 'F's in the 'Pfeiffer,' throws them off a little bit."

She's a jokester, that Awkwafina.