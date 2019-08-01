See the Adorable Moment Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's Daughter Meets Her Baby Brother

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 8:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper

Instagram

Bachelor Nation just got a little bigger. 

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Just a few days after the birth, the Bachelor in Paradise couple took to Instagram to share a photo of their daughter, Emerson, meeting her baby brother.

"Our first photo as a family of four! (Emmy steals the show here, though)," Jade captioned the sweet snapshot on Thursday. "Honestly, I was so worried about the moment Emmy would meet her brother for the first time, but she was such a nurturing big sister, already."

They also shared a video of their first encounter. The cute clip showed the little one crawling over to her mom in the hospital bed and planting a kiss on the newborn's head. She also had an adorable reaction to his small cry.

"She's doing so good," the proud papa said.

It looks like Emmy has already adjusted to life as a big sister, too. Tanner also posted a video of their first child holding a baby doll while Jade cradled their son.

Watch

How Tanner Tolbert Knew Jade Roper Was the One!

The birth didn't go according to plan. In fact, the reality stars revealed Jade actually gave birth to the child in their master closet. According to her Instagram, the baby boy arrived 75 minutes after her water broke. Luckily, Tanner, his mom and a few firefighters and medics were able to assist as she held onto a bench.

"I've been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned," she wrote on Instagram, "but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."

In true Bachelor fashion, Chris Harrison called the experience "the most dramatic delivery ever."

Jade and Tanner have yet to reveal their son's name, but we can't wait to learn more about him in the future.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.