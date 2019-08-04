Steve Aoki's Las Vegas mansion had just about everything: a lacquered home office straight out of a NASA control room, an indoor "playhouse" that functions as a literal gymnastics studio and the deepest in-ground pool in Nevada.

"Every room has its own story," the DJ explained during Sunday's series premiere of Flip It Like Disick, as he led Scott Disick and Benny Luciano through the open corridors of his supremely decorated desert lair.

In addition to the office space—which Aoki fondly introduced as his "neon future cave," for good reason—and playhouse, the musician's residence touts a metallic (like, floor-to-ceiling) Game of Thrones-inspired dining area, a "sneaker archive closet" with enough display items to stock a small store and a generally exciting display of one-of-a-kind adornments. See: the two-headed model dragon inside the fish tank in his living room.

But for all its assets, there was one room in the house whose personality Steve hadn't quite nailed down yet. And being that he and Scott go way back, the artist knew just the real estate expert to call with his request for an additional bedroom.