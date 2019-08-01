Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Shaded Just About Every Celebrity Chef

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Antoni Porowski

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for City Harvest

If you ask him, Antoni Porowski has great taste. But some chefs may soon disagree.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, the Queer Eye star was asked to critique celebrity food Instagrams. Piece of cake, right? Well, he wasn't told who actually cooked each dish. And things turned sour quickly.

"Antoni," began host Andy Cohen, "Do you find this chicken couscous enticing?" He had this response ready instantly: "Too much broth. No." Bam, maybe not his best. As it turns out, the dish was made by known other than world-renowned chef and James Beard winner Emeril Lagasse. Cue the face palm. 

"Does this Caprese salad look refreshing?" Andy wondered next. To which Antoni judged, "Where's the olive oil drizzled on top?"

That one belonged to OG Queer Eye personality Ted Allen, who, ICYMI, knows just a thing or two about food thanks to his longtime hosting gig on Chopped. And by now, everyone—including his castmates Tan FranceKaramo BrownBobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness—were feeling the second-hand embarrassment.

Watch

Antoni Porowski 'Snot Cried' Over This Queer Eye Makeover

So when Andy brought up a picture of burnt, charred pie, Karamo egged his friend to just say he'd give it a chance. And, in a pickle, he listened.

"I'll eat it all!" shrieked the food specialist. "I'll eat the char!" Good thing too because you don't want to mess with Cravings author Chrissy Teigen!

The gravy train stopped there, though. 

Shown a snap of some rather unappetizing, raw turkeys, Antoni said he would be game: "It's a brine. That's what brine looks like!" he explained. "I'll eat it." The chef behind the dish: Flavortown's Guy Fieri. And by the looks of it, Antoni was no longer pleased with his answer.

So what did he think Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling and Rachael Rayand their delicacies? 

Be a smart cookie and watch the full game in the video above. In a nutshell, it's bananas!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Queer Eye , Food , Watch What Happens Live , Andy Cohen , Mindy Kaling , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.