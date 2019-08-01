by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 5:05 AM
Happy birthday, B.J. Novak!
The actor turned 40 years old on Wednesday and celebrated the major milestone with a few of his former castmates from The Office.
"What a wonderful birthday to celebrate with so many people who make my life what it is," the Ryan Howard star wrote alongside a few photos from the mini-reunion. "Thank you to literally everyone in it for your in @‘s and IRLs. Grateful."
Of course, Mindy Kaling—a.k.a Kelly Kapoor—attended the big bash. Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez) did, as well.
"Out to celebrate the milestone birthday of @picturesoftext and hang with some old friends," Fischer wrote on Instagram. "BJ, you sure do know how to throw a party! We saw a magic show by @mikepisciotta_ and Saturn's rings with @urbancityastronomer Love you BJ! Happy Birthday!!"
While not every member of the cast was there, many of them were still brought to mind. For instance, the birthday boy received a proclamation for "B.J. Novak Day"—which noted that "Steve Carell's team [had] declined the opportunity to have his date named ‘Steve Carell Day'" at the top.
There were other celebrities at the party, too—including Bob Saget and John Mayer.
Novak wasn't the only star from The Office to celebrate a birthday this summer. Kaling also turned 40 back in June. Novak, who serves as godfather to her daughter Katherine, helped her celebrate the momentous occasion with a cake featuring her face on it.
Ryan and Kelly forever!
