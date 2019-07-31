Jed Wyatt's ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens has only the highest regards for The Bachelorette Hannah Brown. There might even be potential for a friendship!

The country star tells E! News exclusively, "I would be so open to talking to her or grabbing a drink with her. It's definitely the ball is in her court." And it seems like the two would have a lot to bond over too. They've both had their hearts broken by the same man, after all.

Moreover, Stevens surprisingly feels the desire to apologize to Hannah for her actions, despite being led on by Jed. While Haley should not be held accountable for Jed's deceit, she says she does want to say sorry for "not fully understanding the emotions that were going to go into this show."

"I have thought about her every single day about how this must have affected her," she explains. "It was heartbreaking for me and I can't imagine how heartbreaking it is for her."