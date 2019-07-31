Tristan Thompson is setting the record straight for the final time.

In heated tweets from Wednesday, the NBA star addresses whether or not he was in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig when he began dating Khloe Kardashian, since people still seem to speculate on the matter. "When I met Khloe I was SINGLE," he insists. "The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings."

To be honest, his answer is not all that shocking considering Khloe has vehemently denied any allegations of cheating on her behalf. In the past, she literally stated,"His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

Moreover, she has apologized time and time again for any "pain that has been created" because of her relationship with Thompson.