by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 11:00 AM
Ever experience a cringe-worthy first date? Don't worry, you're not alone.
As fans witnessed in season one of Dating #NoFilter, dating is not an easy task, especially when cameras are rolling. Not only did viewers watch a failed Ghost re-enactment between season one contestants Alex and Harmony, but they also observed poorly-matched participants Lexi and Shaun try to break the ice through ice skating.
Oh, and don't get us started on puppet enthusiast Danny's meltdown while out with the lovely Courtney. (And when we say meltdown, we mean meltdown as Danny had a full existential crisis right in the middle of their date.)
Love is a battlefield, right?
While these moments had us shouting "Oh my god!" from the couch, the hilarious commentary provided by the Dating #NoFilter comedians made the blind date watch party a LOL-worthy time. Also, not all of the dates ended in disaster. True story.
So, if you're in need of a refresher on all the hilarity ahead of Dating #NoFilter's second season (airing Tuesday, Aug. 6), be sure to peruse the show's top laughable moments in the snaps below!
Dating #NoFilter returns Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m., only on E!
E!
During David and Tyrone's aerobics class, David literally busted his workout ball, shocking him and his date. Can you say, "Embarrassing?!"
E!
After getting hot and sweaty during their workout, the duo took off their shirts and David immediately got handsy with his date. No shyness here!
E!
Oh, and David couldn't wait to show off his signature dance move. Cool moves, Dave!
Article continues below
E!
During their post-workout date at a sausage restaurant (seriously!), David got the party started by suggesting he and Tyrone do multiple shots (look ma, no hands!). That's one way to get the juices flowing...
E!
Lexi and Shaun's date was awkward from the get-go, but taking some ice-skating tumbles helped break the ice (literally!).
E!
Alex and Harmony ended up being a match made in hell, but their Ghost moment during pottery class was sorta cute...until Harmony made fun of Alex for never having seen the movie Ghost.
Article continues below
E!
We were totally feeling Maury and Daniel's chemistry from the beginning, but we were a little grossed out wen they made out with giraffes during their wine safari. Leave it to Lady and the Tramp, guys!
E!
Aw! See, not every date is a hilarious disaster. Maury and Daniel ended their dinner date with a romantic kiss. We see a second date in their future.
E!
Puppeteer Danny surprised Courtney by bringing some of his little friends to their park date and it went a lot better than expected with Courtney enjoying the quirky move.
Article continues below
E!
Although their day started off weirdly wonderful with puppets and a bike ride, while getting drinks later that day, Danny totally lost it and seemed to have an existential crisis right in the middle of their date (the comedians labeled it a "car crash"). When Courtney asked Danny what brought him on the date, he answered, "Honestly I'm here because I kinda feel obligated to," much to her surprise. "This is terrible. Oh god, just keep drinking and spewing my life," he added nervously as their date drove off a cliff.
E!
The equally attractive Ross and Alex wasted no time getting touchy-feely during their fitness date and it's not hard to see why.
E!
Alex and Ross continued their happy-go-lucky date with drinks that had Alex feeling all kinds of frisky. At the end when Ross asked for her number, she put it in his phone with two exes and a suggestive peach emoji. Can you say "friends with benefits?"
Article continues below
E!
Jay took Victoria on a beach bike-riding date, which she wasn't exactly excited about until Jay spoke these words of wisdom: "If you don't know how to ride a bike, you probably have to end up riding me…on the handlebars that is!" Oh, he also told her to "watch those marshmallows," and by marshmallows he meant her sizable butt cheeks.
E!
And were the police arresting a homeless man here?! Not exactly the epitome of romance.
E!
Later while grabbing drinks, Victoria was very forward with her toast. "Well, eventually we'll wanna have sex so let's toast to sex," she cheersed. And Jay's reply? "Check please!"
Article continues below
E!
Jay and Victoria's date was sealed with a kiss...and a hand full of booty! "Well, they're gonna have sex," Nina Parker commented.
E!
When Allison revealed to Adam that she's a single mother, his followup question was not smooth: "What up with baby daddy?" Yeah, her face said it all.
E!
One shot, two shot, three shot, floor! Honestly we lost count on how many tequila shots Zack and Rey took during their dinner date at a garlic restaurant. And who could forget Zack's toast: "Here's to snakes and condoms, two things we don't f--k with!"
Article continues below
E!
Well, the shots worked...Cut to Zack and Rey making out in the restaurant parking lot.
E!
After their mini golfing date, slightly weird duo Zach and Dina reunited for some afternoon drinks. At one point, Dina said, "I like to change about five times a day," to which Zach replied, "Like your personality?" LOL!
E!
When Brian and Tyrone met up for dinner after their dance class, Brian showed up in drag as his alter-ego Breyoncé complete with a skin-tight dress with matching pink boots and gloves!
Article continues below
E!
Ultimately, Tyrone loved Brian in both forms. "That was a turn on to have that confidence, that's very sexy. I can see us having a great friendship and maybe something more," he said.
E!
We said "OMG" the second we first laid eyes on Lyra, a multi-dimentional healer, in her intergalactic getup. During their date she talked about everything from working with "higher-dimentional beings, angels and extra terrestrials" to karma and fairies, but things ended abruptly when she asked him if he believed in aliens and he said no. "Goodbye! Date's over!" Lyra said and walked out the restaurant.
!
Justin and Kaelin definitely vibed during their date and Kaelin even swept Justin off his feet before sealing things with a kiss. We see more PDA in this pair's future!
Article continues below
E!
Denny wasted no time getting handsy with Derly while showing her how to play tennis on their date. Nice form!
E!
Later, Denny and Derly got tongue-tied...with each other that is!
E!
OMG, did she really just say that?! While discussing bad breakups with Jaki, Madi actually admitted that she once ran over an ex with her car! "They didn't get fully ran over, they just got like their foot ran over," Madi said.
Article continues below
E!
Madi's hit and run story didn't ruffle any feathers with Jaki though as they got hot and heavy towards the end of their date.
E!
Upon arriving to their indoor skydiving date, Luis actually called Peter the wrong name! "Chris? What's your name?" Luis asked awkwardly. Oops! "I'm not even five minutes into the date and he calls me Chris. Who the f--k is this Chris guy?!" Peter later told the cameras. LOL!
E!
Some exes accidentally leave a sweater at their partner's apartment...but a full appendage?! While eating dinner, Peter revealed to Luis that his last boyfriend had one leg and when they broke up, his ex left his prosthetic leg behind! "One-legged motherf--ker left me for his ex," Peter said. Run for the hills, Luis!
Article continues below
E!
Cody was not shy about getting up close and personal with Samantha during their pole dancing date. Cody even kissed the pole...
E!
Cory was totally into Jason's drag queen alter ego during dinner and the two totally bonded. They even had so much fun that they started feeding each other food! How romantic.
E!
After sparks flew, Cory couldn't help asking his dragged-out date for a kiss goodnight! "So Cory went in for a little kiss, you know the boys can't resist these lips!" Andrew said. Too cute.
Article continues below
E!
During their wine and painting date, many sips of vino resulted in Bijan taking off his shirt to show Jessie is "Loyalty" tattoo. "OK, he's getting naked!" Jessie exclaimed. LOL!
E!
Miriam was really engaging during her romantic meal with Macey, but Macey did not reciprocate the enthusiasm. Macey officially checked out when Miriam told her that her dad used to fake kidnap her as a child in Mexico...oh, and Miriam is also "recently divorced" from a man!
E!
During his sushi date with Lizz, 21-year-old Reno let his culinary inexperience show when he ate an entire edamame, pod and all! Needless to say, Lizz enjoyed a laugh at her date's expense, the hilarity didn't stop there...
Article continues below
E!
After his edamame snafu, Lizz played a joke on Reno by letting take a giant bite of wasabi (he clearly didn't know its potency) and watching his stunned reaction to the heat. LOL!
E!
While riding a skyscraper slide high above Los Angeles, Amir actually let out a fart! That's right, he passed gas upon coming off the exhilarating joy ride. Hopefully, his date Chris didn't hear!
E!
If you thought farting on a date is back, get ready for this stinky story! When Rob asked Jordan about the worst date he's ever been on, Jordan did not hold back and detailed a time when he was on a first date with a guy who was into—wait for it—poop play! "He was like, 'Would you let me take a dump on your chest?'" Jordan recounted. Rob's reaction says it all.
Article continues below
E!
During Myshala'e and Shawn's boxing date, they both busted out some dance moves and Shawn shocked his date when he suddenly dropped into the splits. Being limber ain't a bad thing when it comes to romance, right?
E!
In an effort to impress his date Kevin, Hayden ended his 19 years of vegetarianism to try a piece of fried calamari. Now that's dedication to a date!
E!
Edgy, beer-loving Melissa wanted a man's man after her nasty divorce. To get out some of her anger, she took Lorenzo to a rage room so they could smash up her marriage certificate! Nothing like bringing your old baggage with you on a first date!
Article continues below
E!
During her date with Zack, lightweight Natalia had a little to much to drink, got sick at the table and then excused herself to the bathroom. At least she didn't vomit on her date, right?
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?