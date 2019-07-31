It's the beginning of the end for Modern Family. The Emmy-winning comedy is returning for its 11th and final season this fall, and the cast is back at work.

Sofia Vergara, Gloria on Modern Family, posted the above family photo and said, "We r back for the last season!! first table read of season 11!!! I [heart] U My Modern Family!!!"

Eric Stonestreet, Cam on the series, made sure to document everything—by surprising his costars and capturing it on video. See that below.

Many believed the 10th season would be the show's last, but reinvigorated by a pregnancy storyline and buoyed by having Disney acquire the show's outside production studio, the Dunphy, Pritchett and Tucker clan lived to see one final day. The announcement was made at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.