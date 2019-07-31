by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 3:21 PM
It's the beginning of the end for Modern Family. The Emmy-winning comedy is returning for its 11th and final season this fall, and the cast is back at work.
Sofia Vergara, Gloria on Modern Family, posted the above family photo and said, "We r back for the last season!! first table read of season 11!!! I [heart] U My Modern Family!!!"
Eric Stonestreet, Cam on the series, made sure to document everything—by surprising his costars and capturing it on video. See that below.
Many believed the 10th season would be the show's last, but reinvigorated by a pregnancy storyline and buoyed by having Disney acquire the show's outside production studio, the Dunphy, Pritchett and Tucker clan lived to see one final day. The announcement was made at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.
"So proud to announce that Modern Family is returning for its 11th and final season," ABC's Karey Burke told press. In a statement, Burke praised creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.
"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."
The series stars Vergara, Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire. See Anderson-Emmons' tribute below.
Seven years ago today. Almost nothing has changed 👨👧😍 @abcmodernfam @jessetyler #modernfamily #lilytuckerpritchett
"For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family," Lloyd said in a statement.
"Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don't yet know about each other's sex lives," Levitan said in a statement.
Over its time on air, Modern Family has won 22 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series five times.
The final season premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
