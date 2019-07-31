Meghan Markle is revealing how she spent her days on maternity leave.

In new photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram, the former Suits star is peeling back the curtain to share a look into her work at the Smart Works charity. Five candid photos show the 37-year-old taking a hands-on role in the day-to-day events that take place at the non-profit organization. According to the caption, the foundation "helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready."

During these "quiet visits" to the organization's offices, the then-pregnant duchess took a vested interest in truly transforming the lives of the women who work with Smart Works. So, in order to help rid the closets of "mismatched items and colours which weren't always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn't necessarily 'suit' the job at hand," the Duchess is creating her own fashion collection.