by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 12:24 PM
What's eating Scott Disick?
"I want you and Sofia to be comfortable," the Flip It Like Disick star tells ex Kourtney Kardashian in this dynamic new promo video from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, which is officially set to premiere Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. Continuing, he explains, "But it does take, like, a toll on me."
The co-parents' heart-to-heart doesn't last long in the video, though a series of flash photographs that see the trio (Scott, Kourtney and Sofia, Scott's girlfriend of more than two years now) spending time together suggests there's more to this conversation than we're seeing right now. And on to the next teaser…
"She wanted to write you like a handwritten…something," Kylie Jenner tells Khloe Kardashian a little earlier on in the promo. And excuse the double entendre but this snail mail situation seems to have Jordyn Woods written all over it, no?
"If she wants to write me a letter…" Khloe starts—and there's something about her razor-sharp tone that manages to say "No thank you" without actually having to say it—before Kylie cuts in again to ask if she should "give her your address."
For Khloe's reaction to that and more, check out the full promo video above!
Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!
