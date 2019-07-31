They didn't say it was going to be easy—or glamorous—but they did say it would be worth it.

On Wednesday morning, Shay Mitchell released a new episode from her YouTube series Almost Ready.

And while participating in a round of fittings, the pregnant actress dropped a confession many moms-to-be can relate to.

"You wanna see something? Honestly guys, I've never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you're pregnant," Shay explained. "I swear to God, in a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night to the point where I was like I'm f--king wearing diapers."

So what is an expectant mom to do? For Shay, she's more than willing to put on a familiar item for kids.