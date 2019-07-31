Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Throws Shade at Hannah Brown After Split

Jed Wyatt appears to be on the defensive after his broken engagement to Hannah Brown.

On Tuesday's Bachelorette season finale, viewers saw the musician get down on one knee and propose to Hannah, who accepted. However, that was before she learned of Jed's relationship with fellow musician Haley Stevens. After hearing and reading details about the duo's romance, Hannah decided to call of her engagement to Jed, confirming to Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose that they're no longer together.

When Hannah reunited with Jed on the after-show, he offered her an apology, but she was firm on the breakup.

"I'm not trying to punish you, but my feelings have changed and I think when that trust was broken my feelings really just were broke with that," she explained. "I don't love you like that anymore. And it's not something to clap about. It's sad."