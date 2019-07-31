Karamo Brown is ready to talk when Mario Lopez is.

The Extra co-host has recently made headlines for comments he made in a June interview on PragerU's The Candace Owens Show. During their conversation, Owens raised the topic of children telling their celebrity parents how they identify.

"A lot of weird trends come out of Hollywood…and one of the weirder ones, for me at least to try to process, is this new trend where celebrities are coming out—and I know Charlize Theron did this a few weeks ago—and saying that their child is picking their gender. And this is strange to me… and they say, 'Oh, I looked at my child, my child was swimming in a bathtub and looked up and said,'Mommy, I'm a boy,'" Owens told Lopez. Theron reportedly told The Daily Mail, 'Yes, I thought [Jackson] was a boy, too...until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy.'" The veracity of the Daily Mail article has not been confirmed.

Owens continued to explain that in her experience as a nanny, kids tended to do and say all kinds of things, including believing they could fly. "I'm trying to understand this new Hollywood mentality where they just think that their children now have the mental authority," she continued.