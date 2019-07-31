Jennifer Lopez's Photo of Alex Rodriguez and Her Son Max Will Make You Do a Double Take

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 7:25 AM

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's Son, Max

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of the two main men in her life. The sweet snapshot showed her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her son Max wearing matching plaid pajamas and looking at their phones. The guys even struck similar poses.

"These two," Lopez captioned the shot along with the hashtag #Twinning.

J.Lo also has a daughter named Emme, who is Max's twin. In addition, A-Rod has two little girls named Ella and Natasha. Spending time as a family has always been a priority for the couple. From going out for ice cream to enjoying the holidays together, the six of them have shared several special moments.

"Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends," the Hustlers star told People in December. "I was so loving to his kids, and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time, and it's nice.'"

To see more of their cutest blended family photos, check out the gallery below.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Kids

All Together

The singer shares this family photo on the former athlete's birthday.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Kids

Just the Girls

Emme, Ella and Natasha perform a song from Annie for Lopez's birthday.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Kids

A Sibling Squeeze

"All the love backstage on the #itsmypartytour," J.Lo captions the sweet shot.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids, Yankee Stadium

Play Ball!

J.Lo and A-Rod watch the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on day two of the 2019 MLB season.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

A-Rod's Biggest Fans

To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.

Alex Rodriguez, Kids

Jersey Status

A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Idaho Idols

The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Family First

"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Snuggle Bundle

The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.

Max Muniz, Emme Muniz, Ella Alexander, Natasha Alexander

Backseat Bunch

"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

PJ Party

J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Daughter, Alex Rodriguez, Natasha, Ella

The Girls

"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids, Max, Emme, Twins, Daughters, Natasha, Ella, Lakers Game

Family Selfie

J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids

Family Fun Night

J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Sunday Funday

Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Pool Party

All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Girls Rule

A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Let's Eat

The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Hang Time

The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Island Time

Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Flower Power

Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Pool Time

A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Group Hug

The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.

Jennifer Lopez, Ella Alexander

Sing It, Sister

The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.

Considering Lopez and Rodriguez are getting ready to tie the knot, we can expect even more family moments for years to come.

