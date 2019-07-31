Dan Horton's Ex Subtly Responds to Those Lady Gaga Romance Rumors

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 6:27 AM
After Dan Horton made headlines over his rumored romance with Lady Gaga on Tuesday, his ex, Autumn Guzzardi, took to Instagram to share a cryptic message.
In what seemed to be a subtle nod to the big news, the actress shared one of her headshots and captioned it "Poker Face."
Followers immediately picked up on the reference to the Mother Monster song.
"I see what you did there…" one follower wrote along with a few clapping hands emojis, which earned a like from Guzzardi.
"Girl, I'm warning you do not take a jab at Gaga," another added. "Her fanbase will eat you up."
One even claimed Guzzardi should form a relationship with Gaga's A Star Is Born co-star.
"You're beautiful. You should date Bradley Cooper," the commenter wrote, later adding, "Just kidding."
While Gaga and Horton have known each other for quite some time, an insider told E! News things only "turned romantic recently." The Grammy winner and the audio engineer sparked romance rumors this week after they were reportedly spotted locking lips at a restaurant in California.
TheImageDirect.com
"She likes being with one guy and in a relationship, and that's what she is hoping to find," the source said. "Dan is a really nice guy and she's excited to spend time with him in this way. They are already comfortable because they have worked together for a while. She's glad the news is out and that she doesn't have to hide it. She wants to be able to go out and do things with him."
Another insider said the two are "just hanging out" for now and "seeing how things go."
"She is her own person," the second source said. "And if she sees something that could work, she's very open to it."
The romance rumors came about five months after news broke that Gaga had ended her engagement to Christian Carino. She was also previously engaged to Taylor Kinney but called it quits in 2016.
