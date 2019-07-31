What the Bachelor Franchise Can and Should Learn from Hannah Brown

This season of The Bachelorette has been a season unlike any other.

Beauty Queen Hannah Brown, a contestant who didn't even make it to the final four (or five or six) of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, seemed like an odd choice back at the start, when her biggest onscreen moment was giving the most awkward toast ever given.

After another awkward showing when she was announced as the new Bachelorette on Colton's After the Final Rose, even Chris Harrison admitted he was terrified of what this season would bring, but none of us could have predicted back then that Hannah, the girl who self-proclaimed herself a "trainwreck" in her Bachelor intro, would turn out to be maybe the best Bachelorette in the history of the show, and maybe even the best star in the history of the franchise.