Hannah Brown has come face to face with the man she thought was her one-way ticket to happily ever after.

On tonight's especially dramatic finale of The Bachelorette fans learned that soon after accepting a proposal from Jed Wyatt, Hannah becomes aware of a woman from her fiancé's not-so distant past. After confronting Jared about rumors surrounding an alleged relationship he ended to come on the dating competition, Hannah decides it's not in her best interest to continue their engagement.

In discussing the fallout from their whirlwind romance with host Chris Harrison, Hannah confirmed that she and Jed are currently still broken up.

"I am not with Jed anymore," Hannah shared. "The engagement is over. We are not together. That's not what I said yes to. When I said those things, the things I said on my engagement day I thought that was my day. I feel like that was taken from me... It's been really hard to grapple with that, but I know what I got is not what I ever wanted for a life partner. That's not love built on a foundation of truth and honesty."

So when Jed and Hannah reunited for the first time since their split, you can imagine both stars had a lot to get off their chests.