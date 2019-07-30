Jade Roper is counting her blessings after her and Tanner Tolbert's birth plan didn't go exactly to plan.

As E! News confirmed that the Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, July 30, the new mama took to Instagram with emotional details about their son's delivery. Jade revealed that she "accidentally" gave birth inside the master closet of their Southern California home.

The reality TV star described, "I've been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."

Jade went on to say that her water broke, and 75 minutes later she welcomed a "healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet." She continued,

It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner's mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby."