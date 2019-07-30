Chris Harrison is reflecting on Hannah Brown's Bachelorette journey.

On Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the conclusion of Hannah's Bachelorette season, the host of the hit reality series took to Instagram to share a photo from the finale episode. The picture shows Hannah, donning a gorgeous white halter dress, smiling up at the sky as she links arms with Chris.

"This was a beautiful happy day in Greece," he captioned the post. "Much has changed since this glorious day. You will hear it all explained and watch it all unfold live tonight #TheBachelorette."

On Tuesday night, Bachelor Nation will see Hannah choose between her final two men, Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt. On part-one of the finale, which aired on Monday, viewers saw as Hannah struggled to make a choice, specifically after her family shared their concerns about Jed and his music career.