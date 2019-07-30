Chance the Rapper is counting his blessings!

The 26-year-old star, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, opened up about his relationship with his longtime love, Kirsten Corley.

Chatting with Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss his new album The Big Day, the Chicago native laid it all on the table. In fact, he was so candid that he said his wife "saved" him by abstaining from sex.

"I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life," he told the Pink Friday rapper. "It's called "We Go High." I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized."

He continued, "It changed her life obviously, but we talking about me right now. It changed my life for real. Now I know exactly where my strength comes from."