Shop Your August 2019 Horoscope!

Hello, August. When has the time gone?! And with a new month comes a new monthly horoscope!

August holds transformation flavor front and center, forecasts our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield.

"Much of the old structures continue to come down, not as destruction but rather as reassembly time. You get to decide what you keep, what needs a makeover and what just needs to go," Lisa explains. "You have the power to create more of what you want to see and be, no matter what gets served up. So shape your world, one (fashion) choice at a time."